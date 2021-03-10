On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California Tuesday afternoon and remained at large, authorities said.

Steven Manzo, 23, was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office informed Long Beach police that Manzo had been released from custody. Officers were unable to locate him.

“Upon further review, it was determined he should not have been released,” Long Beach police said in a statement Wednesday.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Court and jail records indicate his case was dismissed, though police say that’s not the case.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies received an “order for release” from the court, indicating the case was dismissed, on Tuesday.

“As such the Department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities referred questions to the district attorney’s office, which did not immediately have a comment Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

For the first time ever, a B-1 landed in the Arctic circle