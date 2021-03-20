On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Gunfire kills 1, wounds 5 at gathering of COVID scofflaws

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 3:06 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five others and sent scores of people fleeing, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in north Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, police officials said.

A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men ages 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were also shot; all were stable at hospitals, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that at least 150 people fled for their lives. She said that such large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 orders and that police would increase foot, bicycle and foot patrols where large gatherings might occur.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary