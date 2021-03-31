Trending:
Man accused of killing 3-year-old in Idaho pleads guilty

By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 9:03 pm
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A man who was accused of breaking into an Idaho apartment, stabbing a 3-year-old girl and injuring eight others has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a dozen additional charges.

Timmy Kinner Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and other charges, including murder.

Kinner’s death penalty trial, which was scheduled for September 2021, has since been vacated, the Idaho Press reported. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to the outlet’s report for a request for information on Kinner’s death penalty status.

All victims of the 2018 attack were refugees who fled violent conflict in Ethiopia, Iraq and Syria, including Ruya Kadir, 3, who was the daughter of a woman from Ethiopia who rented the apartment.

Kinner is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, 2021.

