Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested

By The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 9:16 pm
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — A man who fired a gun at Everglades National Park rangers was arrested Sunday evening, the park said.

The park tweeted at 8:15 p.m. EDT Sunday that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place. A later tweet said the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

No injuries were initially reported, the park said.

Federal, state and local authorities responded to the park, which said people should continue to avoid the area.

