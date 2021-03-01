Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Minneapolis won’t pay ‘influencers’ during officer’s trial

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 5:37 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis city officials on Monday canceled plans to hire “social media influencers” to post information during the upcoming trial of a former police officer accused in George Floyd’s death.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 8 in the trial of Derek Chauvin, 44, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe.

The city had planned to pay six community members $2,000 each to share messages generated and approved by the city and help dispel incorrect information online. The idea generated criticism and mockery on social media.

Neighborhood and Community Relations Director David Rubedor apologized during a City Council briefing Monday for any confusion that the plan caused, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

“This was never about trying to persuade or change public opinion about any particular message. It was about getting important information out quickly and in an equitable way,” Rubedor said.

The idea was part of a $1.2 million community engagement and communication plan for the Chauvin trial that Minneapolis City Council members approved on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday