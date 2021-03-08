On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: 9-year-old boy shot, killed near downtown St. Louis

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 9:01 am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in a residential area south of downtown, police said. The boy later died at a hospital, officials said.

Police did not release any other details of the shooting, including the identity of the child or who may have shot the child. No arrests in the case had been reported by Monday morning.

Last year, St Louis recorded a surge of gun violence involving children. Well over 100 children were victims of gun violence in St. Louis last year, including several fatal shootings.

