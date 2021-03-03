On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Teen held on $1 million bond in Arkansas school shooting

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 1:28 pm
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate earlier this week at an Arkansas junior high school.

The boy is being held on a first-degree battery charge for Monday’s shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. He’s next due in court on April 12.

At a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said that the wounded boy was in the intensive care unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Authorities have said they believe the shooting was targeted, not random, but that they don’t yet know a motive.

