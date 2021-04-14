On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 6:07 am
< a min read
      

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard and multiple other boats have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and are searching for more, the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels have responded to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot (81-meter) ship overturned. It was not immediately clear how many others were on the vessel.

The Coast Guard also said a search plane was flying in to assist, The Advocate reported.

The agency warned in a Facebook post that there were “significant hazards to life and property” following flooding and storms that passed through the area earlier Tuesday, causing damage in New Orleans and surrounding communities.

