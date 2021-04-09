On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Farmer finds car wedged in his truck, 2 people dead inside

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:08 am
< a min read
      

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a large farm vehicle in Vermont arrived at his field to find a car wedged in the frame and the two occupants dead inside, police say.

The driver of the farm vehicle, a truck equipped to spread fertilizer, told Bennington police he thought he had blown a tire as he drove on Vermont Route 9.

But police say a car driven by Charles Schichtl, 85, had rear-ended the vehicle. He and Lorranie Schichtl, 82, both of Petersburg, New York, were pronounced dead.

The driver of the farm truck was not injured. Police continue to investigate the crash.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 County of San Diego Series: Module 5:...
4|9 Create a Culture of Smart Spending in...
4|9 Introduction to IBM Aspera on Cloud
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque