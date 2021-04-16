On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Grand jury in Daniel Prude death voted 15-5 to clear 3 cops

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
April 16, 2021 2:34 pm
< a min read
      

Newly released transcripts show that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 to clear the three officers involved in his restraint of a criminally negligent homicide charge sought by prosecutors.

That was the only charge prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office asked the grand jury to consider after nine days of testimony from witnesses including Prude’s brother, other police officers and experts.

The names of witnesses and jurors were blacked out of the transcripts, which were released Friday, weeks after State Attorney General Letitia James secured a judge’s OK to make the usually secret material public.

One juror praised the prosecution team for helping make sense of the case, telling them: “You guys did amazing work. If it wasn’t for everything that you presented to us, I don’t think anybody would have come up with a decision. You worked very hard and I’m sure nobody took it lightly. It was a very serious case. It’s horrible what happened to him.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center