Interpol warrant issued for suspect in Yale student’s death

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 11:31 am
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals have secured an international warrant for the man suspected of fatally shooting a Yale graduate student, who was also an Army veteran.

The Interpol “red notice” asks member countries to arrest Qinxuan Pan, 29, on charges of murder and larceny related to the killing of Kevin Jiang.

Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times on Feb. 6 in New Haven, Connecticut. Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged.

Pan is also accused of stealing a car in Massachusetts that he drove to Connecticut. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, whose last known residence was in Malden, Massachusetts. Pan was last seen in a suburb of Atlanta in February.

Authorities did not confirm if they thought he had traveled abroad.

Pan is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China.

