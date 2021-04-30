On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Man shot, woman stabbed at University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 9:05 am
< a min read
      

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student was shot and a young woman was stabbed in a campus parking lot, the school said Friday.

The two were hospitalized in serious but stable condition following a Thursday night “altercation,” according to a statement from UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander that was posted on social media.

No names were released. The statement described the student as a young man.

“Though we are unsure of the details of the disturbance, we have determined that several individuals were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the campus dining facility,” Alexander said.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Alexander and Pine Bluff police did not immediately return phone calls for comment Friday morning.

The campus is located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress