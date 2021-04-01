On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mom tells daughter she’s been shot as April Fools’ Day joke

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 3:54 pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police were not laughing Thursday after a woman called her daughter and said she had been shot in what was supposed to be an April Fools’ Day prank.

The mother, Arnthia Willis, 58, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of unlawful request for emergency service assistance, police said.

Willis’ daughter notified 911 after her mother called and said she had been shot and then hung up, The Wichita Eagle reported.

“Multiple police units, probably between 15-20 officers from the Wichita Police Department as well as fire department and EMS responded to the scene,” Wichita police Lt. Ronald Hunt said.

When no one responded at the home in northeast Wichita, officers wearing shields and with guns drawn broke down the door, Hunt said.

Hunt said the mother was at work and called her daughter as a prank. Willis was arrested in Derby, a Wichita suburb.

“April Fools’ can be a good, funny little joke in some circumstances” but when it leads to a police response “it’s not funny any more,” he said.

