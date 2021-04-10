On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Severe storm drops large hail on coastal Alabama city

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 9:07 am
< a min read
      

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game