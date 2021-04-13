On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 3:23 pm
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — A trooper was involved in a shooting near a Maryland State Police barracks Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred after the trooper responded to a call about a person who was possibly armed with a gun near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown, authorities said in a tweet.

Maryland State Police didn’t immediately release additional information, including whether anybody was injured in the shooting.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Julie L. Yingling referred all questions about the shooting to the State Police.

Leonardtown is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

The spelling of St. Mary’s County has been corrected.

