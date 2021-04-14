On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Texas police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 8:22 am
< a min read
      

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday and police were searching for suspects, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in Burleson, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Dallas, the police department said on Twitter.

Police said the officer was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting is at least the fourth involving a Texas law enforcement officer in recent weeks.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

An Austin police officer was shot and wounded Friday, while a state trooper was shot and wounded during a manhunt for a man accused of opening fire on a cabinet business. And late last month, a state trooper was fatally shot during a traffic stop near Mexia, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery