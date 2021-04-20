On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Jury reaches verdict at trial over Floyd’s death

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 4:34 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd (all times local):

3 p.m.

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.

The courthouse is ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers have been brought in ahead of the verdict. Some businesses are boarded up with plywood.

U.S. News

