Two injured in Army helicopter training crash in Alabama

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 12:14 pm
< a min read
      

NEW BROCTON, Ala. (AP) — Two people were hurt Tuesday when an Army helicopter crashed at a training base in south Alabama, military officials said.

Fort Rucker officials said in a news release that the “aviation mishap” involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter. The two-person crew on board were conducting flight training. The incident occurred at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield heliport near New Brockton.

Officials at Fort Rucker did not immediately release information about a potential cause of the accident.

The two people on board were evacuated for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported. The helicopter was damaged.

Fort Rucker is the Army’s primary training facility for helicopter pilots.

