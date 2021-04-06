On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 3:17 pm
< a min read
      

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making headway against a blaze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained.

But she said the fire has consumed about 5,000 acres and the campground, other infrastructure and some private homes on the fire’s north end remain at risk.

Federal forestry officials have closed more areas in the park, including the CCC Campground, Summit Campground, several trails and the Summit Overlook, Beth said.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

They also have issued emergency restrictions on fires and shooting in all national forest lands in a host of North Dakota counties since conditions are ripe for fires.

Wildfires have burned more than 47 square miles (121 square kilometers) in North Dakota this spring. Fewer than 15.6 square miles (40 square kilometers) burned all of last year.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park