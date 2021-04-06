On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

WVa man sentenced for trying to help wife fake death

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 7:33 am
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of helping his wife try to fake her death to avoid being sentenced for health care fraud has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Rodney Wheeler of Beckley was sentenced Monday in Charleston federal court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors said Wheeler and his wife, Julie M. Wheeler, came up with a plan to keep her out of prison.

Rodney Wheeler told authorities in a phone call last May 31 that she had fallen from an overlook at the New River Gorge, prompting a massive search. He repeatedly gave false statements to state and federal investigators, prosecutors said.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

State Police later found Julie Wheeler hiding in her home.

She was sentenced last June to three years and six months for fraud related to overbilling. In February she received an additional year for conspiring to obstruct justice and will serve the sentences consecutively.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own