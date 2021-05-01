On Air: Amtower Off-Center
1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 12:17 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near the Sunset Gower Studios.

Officers who were in the area heard numerous shots fired and went to the scene, where they found the four shooting victims and “an unruly crowd,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Monday.

“It is unknown if this is gang related,” the statement added.

Police Capt. Brian Bixler said the motive was unknown and he asked witnesses to come forward.

“We would really like to know exactly what transpired here,” he said. “There was a lot of people, so we know somebody saw something.”

One person died at the scene and three other gunshot victims were taken to hospitals, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

One wounded victim was in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition, the police statement said.

Another person had an unspecified, non-life-threatening injury and an additional person had an unspecified medical complaint, Humphrey said.

“It’s the most egregious thing you can do — indiscriminate fire into any kind of party,” police Lt. John Radtke said.

