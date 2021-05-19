On Air: Panel Discussions
Alaska man on land survey in woods mauled, injured by bear

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 12:27 pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man conducting a land survey in a wooded area was mauled by a bear but survived the attack and is being treated for his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.

Authorities believe a brown bear mauled the 61-year-old man near the small community of Gulkana but could not find the bear after the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

The man was located by officials and taken by troopers and other rescue workers to a road, where he was eventually flown to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not describe the man’s injuries or condition and did not identify him but said he is from the tiny Alaska community of Chitna.

Gulkana is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage

