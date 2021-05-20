On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
California man arrested in case of huge child porn cache

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 10:37 am
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been arrested on accusations of possessing a massive collection of child pornography, authorities said.

Michael Martin, 55, of Fresno was arrested Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The arrest was made after detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Martin’s home and said they discovered more than 1,000 DVDs containing videos of children being raped, the statement said.

Electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos were also allegedly found.

“Detectives consider this to be one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across in an investigation. Detectives have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children,” the statement said.

Martin was booked into jail and was released after posting bond.

KSEE/KGPE-TV reported that Martin was asked for comment as he was released.

“Go away,” he responded.

