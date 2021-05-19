On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Car crashes into Atlanta bus, shuts down busy intersection

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — A car crashed into an Atlanta public transit bus Wednesday morning and shut down a busy intersection for hours.

Riverdale police and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority told news outlets that a driver ran a red light and their car hit the bus. The two vehicles then crashed into a utility pole in the suburb south of Atlanta.

The bus driver, a MARTA passenger and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital, news outlets reported. The extent of their injuries wasn’t specified.

Marcus Brown, who takes a MARTA bus daily, saw the scene of the crash when he was on his way to catch the bus for work.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

“When I woke this morning, I heard a loud noise it sounded like a transformer had blew up,” Brown told WSB-TV. “It shocked me. The first thing I think is I hope everybody is OK.”

The bus had significant damage to its front end and the car ended up on its side, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits the Coast Guard Academy for graduation ceremony