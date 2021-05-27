On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns in Keys

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:38 pm
< a min read
      

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. Crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said.

Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers, Hernandez said. There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.

Officials didn’t immediately know what type of boat the people had been traveling in or where they had come from.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor