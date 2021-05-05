On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 1:39 pm
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a house in Mississippi late Tuesday, killing a man inside as well as a toddler and two adults from Texas who were on board, authorities said.

Two National Transportation Safety Board investigators were on the way to Hattiesburg, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Jackson, to investigate the crash of the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60, the agency said Wednesday.

Police and the coroner’s office identified the dead as Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg; and three people from Wichita Falls, Texas: Louis Provenza, 67; Harper Provenza, 2; and Anna Calhoun, 23, news agencies reported.

Hattiesburg police were called to the scene of the crash just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Ryan Moore said.

Police initially said two people died; later Wednesday morning, they raised the toll to four.

The plane can hold a crew of two, plus six passengers.

