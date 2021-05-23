On Air: This Just In!
Man leaves feces, hurls remarks outside Florida synagogue

By Associated Press
May 23, 2021 11:28 am
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi in front of a South Florida synagogue. He returned and dumped a bag of human feces in front of the building, authorities said.

Cellphone video captured the unidentified man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday, according to Miami television station WSVN.

The man left and returned a short time later, carrying a bag or pillowcase that contained human feces, said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.

He dumped the bag in front of the synagogue and yelled, “Jews should die,” according to a police report.

He also spat at a menorah near a sidewalk, according to the police.

Earlier this month, a Hallandale Beach man reported having rocks thrown at him as he walked to the Chabad of South Broward.

“It’s very important for us to combat these types of incidents,” said Dabney-Donovan.

