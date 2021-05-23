On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:24 am
At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

