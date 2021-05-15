Police in Phoenix suburb say 2 kids killed, mom detained

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two children were found dead Saturday morning in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and said she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, police said.

Officers located the woman’s apartment, went inside and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma,” Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.

The woman who flagged down Tempe officers at about 7 a.m. near one of their stations has been detained and detectives are interviewing her, Carbajal said in a statement. No identities have been released.

Carbajal called it a “tragic incident” and said the officers who responded to the call are receiving counseling.

