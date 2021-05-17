On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Man dead following skydiving accident

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man is dead after an apparent skydiving accident at a Florida airport, authorities said.

Officers were called Sunday morning to the DeLand Municipal Airport, where a man landed hard in a parking lot and was found unresponsive, according to a DeLand police statement.

Witnesses told officers that two skydivers had collided in mid-air with their parachutes open and got tangled. One person was able to regain control, but the other was not able to get his parachute to reopen, officials said.

Bystanders attempted to render first aid to the skydiver but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the victim.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia