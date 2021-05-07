Trending:
Police officer, federal agent shot, wounded in Memphis

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 6:13 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer and a federal agent were shot and wounded in Tennessee on Friday while looking for a vehicle that had been carjacked, authorities said.

A Memphis Police Officer and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were searching for a carjacked vehicle that had been involved in a crash in Memphis when people got out of a car and fired shots at them, police said on Twitter.

Both the officer and the agent were shot and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered critical, police said. Neither of them returned fire, police added.

Three people have been detained, and authorities were searching for another man involved in the shooting, police said.

The officer and the agent are part of a violent crime task force.

