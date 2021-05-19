On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Texas man accused of torturing kittens had worked as teacher

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 8:26 am
< a min read
      

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas man accused of torturing and killing four kittens had worked as a geometry teacher at a Houston-area high school before his arrest, the school district said.

Graham Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals. He was arrested in late April, and the Fort Bend Independent School District said this week that Reid is “no longer employed with the district.”

An arrest warrant says Reid told investigators he “felt powerful” when he tortured his four cats, ranging in age from 4 months to 1 year. The cats were all beaten to death, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Reid was arrested April 28 and is next due in court June 14. His attorney, David Hunter, declined to comment on the case.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research