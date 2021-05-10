On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Video shows tiger in front yard of Houston neighborhood

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 12:04 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy, police said.

The deputy tells the tiger’s caretaker, “Get your tiger back inside.”

No shots were fired.

The big cat was later corralled back inside the home, then the caretaker rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

