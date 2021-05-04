On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Worker finds human foot on Southern California freeway

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 9:58 am
< a min read
      

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a human foot was found Monday on a Southern California freeway.

The foot was discovered by a California Department of Transportation employee who was working on the center median of Interstate 210 in San Bernardino, California Highway Patrol Officer Ivan Sandoval said.

The foot was not in a sock or shoe, may have belonged to a woman and appeared to have been there for several days, he said.

No other human remains or clues were found after an extensive search of the area, the San Bernardino Sun reported. No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals, the newspaper said.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The body part was turned over to the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season