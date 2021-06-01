Trending:
1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 8:59 pm
MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed early Monday at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. Monday at the airport near Madisonville, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Houston. The pilot, Apolo Diaz of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed, said Sgt. Justin Ruiz of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Diaz was trying to land when the single-engine Piper PA-32 struck trees and crashed about 300 yards short of the Madisonville Municipal Airport runway, Ruiz said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

