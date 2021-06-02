On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
2 dead when bus, SUV collide on interstate in Indiana

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 5:12 pm
BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed and several injured when an SUV collided with a Greyhound bus Friday on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

Two people in the southbound SUV died when their vehicle crossed the interstate median and struck the northbound bus about 12:40 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers told the Journal and Courier.

The bus driver and several passengers from the bus were taken to hospitals, Greyhound said in a written statement. Piers said their injuries were not life-threatening.

He said the bus’ origination and destination were not immediately known.

The crash occurred near mile marker 188 in White County, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. It closed northbound traffic and slowed southbound traffic on the interstate.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

U.S. News

