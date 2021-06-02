Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 6:57 pm
1 min read
      

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police made a second arrest Monday in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights, according to statements from Austin police and the Killeen Independent School District. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation, according to a statement from the district.

A spokesman for Killeen school police confirmed the arrest of the 17-year-old and referred further questions to the school district about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Austin. The school district referred questions to Austin police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting. Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties. Chacon declined to disclose details such as whether detectives believe both suspects fired shots, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on the Texas capital city’s 6th Street, sparking panic in the popular nightlife destination.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday