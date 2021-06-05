5 charged in Oklahoma inmate’s death during hostage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five inmates have been charged with murder in the death of another inmate during a hostage-taking incident at an Oklahoma jail.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges Monday and says more are expected after further investigation into the incident at the county’s detention center, according to The Oklahoman.

Two inmates were charged with first-degree murder and three others were charged with second-degree murder for alleged actions that led to the death of Curtis Montrell Williams, 34, after taking a detention officer hostage.

A video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows inmates drag, beat and stab a jailer before police shot and killed Williams, who was holding a homemade knife to the neck of jailer Daniel Misquez.

Gregory Allen Jordan, 32, and Justin Taylor Leslie, 22, were charged with first-degree murder. A police detective identified them in court affidavits as two of the main leaders of the riot and hostage taking. Video evidence and statements by Misquez and other witnesses place them “as being directly involved in this incident,” according to police detective Rocky Gregory.

Leslie was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of repeatedly stabbing Misquez in the upper thigh while he was held defenseless on his stomach on top of a table.

Darius Brian Pleasant, 23; Marlon Brando Craft II, 43; and Charles Glen Johnson, 27, were charged with second-degree murder.

Johnson used the officer’s cellphone to livestream the officer being held hostage, the detective said.

Jail officials said Misquez was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

