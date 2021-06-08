On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Amorous cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 7:12 am
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID and military personnel deliver COVID relief supplies to Bangladesh