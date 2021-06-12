At least 9 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least nine people have been injured in a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries. The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least nine patients were receiving treatment, including at least six who had been transported to hospitals.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting. Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

