Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:48 pm
< a min read
      

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin offered condolences to George Floyd’s family on Friday in a brief statement in court before hearing his sentence for second-degree murder.

It was the first time that Chauvin has spoken directly to Floyd’s family.

Chauvin approached the bench with his attorney and explained to Judge Peter Cahill that “due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time.” Chauvin still faces federal civil rights charges in Floyd’s death.

He briefly told Cahill that “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family” and said “there’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind. Thank you.”

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

