Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 9:31 pm
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The children, two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old, were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Chuck Calderaro. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned, Calderaro said. Other people who were in the home at the time and may have seen what occurred will also be interviewed. The children’s father was not there at the time.

Calderaro said it was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted. There were “no obvious signs” of how they died, he said.

Their deaths come after a mother was arrested in the deaths of her three children in April in Los Angeles.

