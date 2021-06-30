On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Ducks invade neighborhood; not everyone quacked up about it

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 10:29 am
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is quacking down on ducks.

Dozens of ducks — estimated to be as many as 60 — have taken over a neighborhood in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports.

Residents say they are multiplying and becoming a nuisance.

The ducks have for some reason become attached to homeowner Jennifer Richardson and her neighbor Debby Osterberger, the station reported. The women said the ducks wait at their front doors until they come outside, then follow them during their walks around the neighborhood.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Video from the Baton Rouge TV station shows the birds following the two women around as if they think they are their parents.

Animal control officers are working on a plan to relocate the ducks to another area.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight