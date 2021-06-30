Ducks invade neighborhood; not everyone quacked up about it

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is quacking down on ducks.

Dozens of ducks — estimated to be as many as 60 — have taken over a neighborhood in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports.

Residents say they are multiplying and becoming a nuisance.

The ducks have for some reason become attached to homeowner Jennifer Richardson and her neighbor Debby Osterberger, the station reported. The women said the ducks wait at their front doors until they come outside, then follow them during their walks around the neighborhood.

Video from the Baton Rouge TV station shows the birds following the two women around as if they think they are their parents.

Animal control officers are working on a plan to relocate the ducks to another area.

