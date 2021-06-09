On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Golden retriever caught on video giving rodent aquatic ride

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 11:23 am
< a min read
      

LUNENBURG, Mass. (AP) — Wally the golden retriever did exactly what his breed is supposed to do during a recent swim in a Massachusetts lake, retrieving a small rodent and giving it a ride to shore on his back before ending the trip with a little kiss — an interaction all caught on video by Wally’s owner.

Lauren Russell was at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg with Wally last month when he came across what appeared to be a woodchuck in the water, she told WCVB-TV on Monday.

“He was about 100 meters out and a woodchuck, I think, just crawled right up on his back and he swam back to shore with him,” Russell said.

Wally is a friendly dog, but she had never seen anything like this.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

“We were flabbergasted. It was unbelievable. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” Russell said.

When they got close to shore, the dog and rodent gave each other a kiss before parting ways.

“They like touched snouts and then he ran away,” Russell said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony