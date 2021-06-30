Trending:
‘Homing pigeons that can’t find their home’ block I-95 exit

Associated Press
June 30, 2021 7:19 pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An exit off Interstate 95 in Florida had to be closed for three hours after 100 homing pigeons fell off a truck and refused to move, posing a driving hazard to motorists, officials said Wednesday.

A crate carrying 100 homing pigeons fell off the truck late Tuesday near Daytona Beach. Because the birds roost at night, the pigeons stayed on the road until bright lights from vehicles startled them. They flew into the air and created a hazard for drivers, according to a news release from Volusia County officials.

“It’s the worst case scenario — homing pigeons that can’t find their home,” the news release said.

Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and animal service workers attempted to capture the pigeons, ultimately recovering 73 fowl. The birds weren’t banded so their owner wasn’t immediately determined, officials said.

“Our job is to help animals find their way home, whether they’re covered in fur, scales, or in this case feathers,” said Volusia County Animal Control Officer Alicia Dease. “We’re hoping someone out there might have information on where these birds came from or the truck that was carrying them.”

