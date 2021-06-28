On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container, authorities said.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man. Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation. The sheriff’s office says it’s unclear how long the plastic bin had been in the river.

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training