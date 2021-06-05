On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Lawsuit: Survivor details moments when lift boat capsizes

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 11:02 am
2 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who was on a lift boat that capsized eight miles (about 13 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast in April was taking a nap when the boat flipped over, waking him up as his entire room flipped over on its side, according to a lawsuit that was filed by the man.

Dwayne Lewis was one of the six people to survive when the the 175-foot (53-meter) Seacor Power capsized in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13 in hurricane-force winds. Six bodies were found and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.

The lawsuit, described in local media, details Lewis’ hours long ordeal before he was rescued by a vessel as he floated at sea. Lewis said another person on board the vessel rushed into his room when the ship flipped. The duo used a fire extinguisher to break through the window and put on life jackets. The other man said they needed to get out immediately, and he crawled out but Lewis didn’t know how to swim and stayed inside until the water reached his window and a wave sucked him out.

For a while he hung onto a rope but then when that slipped from his hands he floated off. About three hours later he was rescued.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The lawsuit specifically names Seacor Marine as well Semco, which made the boat, as the defendants. It is the latest of several lawsuits filed after the ship capsized.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation and Safety Board said the boat had begun lowering its legs as it tried to turn into heavy winds when it flipped over. Lift boats have three legs that can be lowered to the sea floor to raise up the ship so it can serve as an offshore platform. When the ship is in transit, the legs are raised and stick straight into the air.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|6 Smarter Business Month: Make Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters