On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Magnitude 5.3 quake rattles parts of Southern California

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 5:10 pm
< a min read
      

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (AP) — A moderate earthquake struck near the Salton Sea in Southern California on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported at 10:55 a.m. and centered about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) west of Calipatria, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was the biggest among a cluster of earthquakes reported in the area since 1 a.m.

People south of the Salton Sea, a lake formed in 1905 when floodwater breached an irrigation canal, reported strong shaking on the USGS’s website. Hundreds others from as far away as San Diego and Yuma, Arizona, reported that they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was weak.

The area last experienced an earthquake swarm in 2005 and the entire region surrounding the Salton Sea is known for having swarms, including two last fall, the USGS tweeted.

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

A dispatcher with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters