No tsunami threat from 5.9 earthquakes off Pacific Coast

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 7:41 am
GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon early Friday, and the aftershocks included another 5.9 quake. But the U.S. Geological Survey says there’s no threat of a tsunami or damage to the coast.

The first 5.9 earthquake struck at 12:52 a.m. Pacific time 98 miles (157 kilometers) west of Gold Beach, Oregon, at a depth of 5.6 miles (9.1 kilometers). The next struck at 1:17 a.m., slightly deeper and closer.

Both quakes and more aftershocks through the night were far enough from land that they were hardly felt.

