On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Wisconsin

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 1:31 pm
1 min read
      

NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) — A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city has turned himself into authorities in Wisconsin, police said Sunday.

Details about where in Wisconsin Oen Evan Nicholson ended up and how he was able to get about 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) away after Friday’s wave of violence were not immediately released. Officials in Oregon said they planned to speak with reporters late Sunday morning at a news conference.

Nicholson is suspected in the death of his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in an RV campground of The Mill Casino in the coastal city of North Bend.

Driving his father’s pickup truck, Nicholson is suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, at the campground and critically injuring his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Frasier said.

The pickup was found Friday crashed and burned in Oregon. A witness reported an armed man got out and ran into the woods, prompting a unsuccessful search, police said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest